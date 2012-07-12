Shares in Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck rise as much as 12.7 percent, reaching their highest level in two months, after the group posts an incease in second-quarter sales.

"I think you could speak of a relief rally. There was a lot of scepticism about the construction market and now it appears that the revenues are in line with analysts' expectations," says analyst Wim Hoste at KBC Securities.

