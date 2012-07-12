Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shed 2.1 percent, underperforming a 0.7 percent weaker FTSE 100 index as Numis Securities trims its rating for the hotels operator to "add" citing a recent strong share price performance, and with falls by U.S. peer Marriott after results.

Numis says it has made no change to its 1,800 pence target price for IHG, and it believes that there is actually a positive read-across to IHG from Marriott's second-quarter numbers, released after the Wall Street close on Wednesday.

The broker notes that Marriott increased the mid-point of its full-year 2012 EPS guidance by 4 percent, although it made a modest reduction to full-year RevPAR (revenue per available room) expectations.

"The weakness appears to be primarily at the luxury end of the market, IHG's exposure is mainly to mid-market," Numis says in a note.

Investec Securities points out that while Marriott's Q2 figures were poorly received, due to the marginal lowering of full-year RevPar guidance excluding the United States, this was related to softness in the Middle East and Africa region.

"U.S. guidance was maintained  and we regard these group metrics as supportive of a strong outcome for the year in global hotels trading," Investec says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on IHG.

IHG is due to report interim results on August 7.

Marriott shares fell 2 percent after the New York closing bell on Wednesday.

Other European hotel operators also fall back, with Britain's Whitbread down 0.7 percent, and France's Accor off 0.5 percent.

