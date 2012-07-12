The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent at midday, outperforming a 1.2 percent drop by the FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index sheds 0.5 percent.

888 Holdings jumps 14.6 percent as the online gaming group says it expects its EBITDA for the first half of 2012 to significantly exceed current forecasts, and its full year EBITDA to be materially ahead of current expectations, as strong trading in the second half of 2011 has continued throughout the first half.

Centaur Media gains 6.5 percent as the publishing group issues a year-end trading update which Numis Securities says its "very encouraging". [ID: nRSL4808Ha]

"No material change to our estimates at this stage, with the exception of a reduction in year end net debt to reflect the tighter cash management. Shares remain stand out value at current levels, reiterate Buy and 72p target," Numis says in a note.

