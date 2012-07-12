Citigroup expects global equities to rise 9 percent in the second-half of 2012, but downgrades its recommendation on continental European equities to "underweight" from "neutral" in a global equity strategy note, saying earnings risks pose the greatest threat to cheap valuations.

"Citi strategists now forecast 6 percent global EPS growth for 2012 and 6 percent for 2013. But even these less bullish earnings estimates may be too high," Citi says in a note.

The bank remians "overweight" in Japan, Australia and Asia Pac ex Japan as it sees those regions benefiting from a relatively solid EPS/GDP outlook and trade on attractive valuations.

Citi upgrades the U.S. to "neutral" from "underweight" and is "neutral" the UK, but downgrades Continental Europe to "underweight", where EPS/GDP risks are greatest.

