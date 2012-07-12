Shares in Carrefour rise 7.5 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300 index as a quarterly report from Europe's biggest retailer defies market expectations for a profit warning.

"The market... had expected perhaps some bigger earnings adjustment; it didn't get that so (the stock) is rallying," a retail analyst says.

"The stock had been sold more aggressively than pretty much any other stock in the sector so when there is a lack of incremental negative news it reacts more violently."

Carrefour's shares fell 25 percent between the start of the year and Wednesday while peers Marks & Spencer, Casino Guichard and Sainsbury's rose roughly 1-2 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Among major European retailers, only Metro AG did worse, with a 28 percent fall, while Tesco shed 20.7 percent after both companies issued profit warnings.

To read more about Carrefour's results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net