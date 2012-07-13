Exane estimates monetary support from central banks across the globe will revive the recent equity rally, which it expects to be led by high quality cyclical names such as miner Rio Tinto and chemical group DSM.

"Lower inflation should help central banks be more aggressive in their policy setting, so as to offset the confidence vacuum which seems to be causing a near term soft patch," Exane's strategists say in a note

"These measures should alleviate growth concerns which are already embedded in valuations, in our view. We also expect to see details of the political progress made at the recent European summit."

They recommend cyclical plays with non-European exposure, such as mining and industrial stocks, citing low valuation and still-high growth prospects.

Current share prices for the STOXX 600 basic resources and industrial indexes imply that earnings per share in the sectors will shrink by a compound 8.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, in each of the next five years, versus consensus expectations for 2.2 percent and 7.9 percent annual growth, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

By contrast, Exane's strategists "dislike" defensive stocks, flagging high valuations among overseas plays in the food & beverage and household & personal products sectors, which they see at risk of disappointment in the upcoming earnings season, and low growth among utilities and telecoms.

European personal product stocks price in a 8.6 percent compound annual growth rate in EPS over the next five years, above analysts' forecasts for a 7.8 percent CAGR.

