UBS maintains its preference for Britain's FTSE 100 index relative to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, having turned positive on the blue chips earlier this year.

"Despite outperforming by 3 percent since the low on 13 April, the FTSE 100 has still underperformed by 6 percent YTD (year to date). Valuations remain supportive and we believe the weak macro backdrop should favour the FTSE 100," UBS says in a note.

The broker believes the FTSE 100 should outperform in a weak macro backdrop, particularly when the slowdown is concentrated in Europe and the UK, where the FTSE 250 has greater exposure, with 70 percent of mid-cap revenues coming from Europe and the UK, compared to just 46 percent for the FTSE 100.

"On a forward P/E (Price/Earnings) of 9.7 time, the FTSE 100 is trading at an 11 percent discount to the FTSE 250 (on 10.9 times P/E), which remains favourable by historical standards," UBS adds.

The bank says against a low-growth, volatile backdrop it continues to favour dividends as a theme - the FTSE 100 offers a 4.4 percent dividend yield, 90 basis points higher than that on the FTSE 250, which is nearly the widest gap in 20 years.

