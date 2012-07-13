(Refiles to fix fund manager's name in fifth paragraph)

Italy's largest banks fell at the open after rating agency Moody's cut the country's sovereign debt rating by two notches, setting a bleak backdrop for a government bond auction at 0900 GMT.

But the lenders then pared their losses with global stock markets propped up by quarterly Chinese GDP data in line with forecasts.

Italy's largest bank by assets UniCredit is down 1.7 percent and peer Intesa Sanpaolo sheds 1.6 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent decline of the European banking index.

The downgrade has a negative impact on Italian banks as it decreases the value of government bonds in banks' portfolio, forcing them to either sell the bonds at a loss or set aside more capital against possible future writedowns. With less capital to lend, businesses already suffering from a recession will face fresh difficulties in obtaining credit for new investments.

"The Moody's decision seems inopportune, not just because of the bond auction today, but also because (Prime Minister Mario) Monti is going to be landing in the United States," said Massimiliano Storti, a fund manager at Zenit. "The move is therefore ill-timed and inconsiderate. They could have waited a day or two in my view and nothing would have happened."

