The FTSE Small Cap index ticks up 0.1 percent in early deals, modestly underperforming stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Beowulf Mining adds 4.4 percent as the Sweden-focused miner says it has received approval for the second part of the ongoing initial phase of drilling at its Kallak North iron ore project.

EMIS gains 2.8 percent as the healthcare software provider releases a positive first-half trading update, and says the outlook for the remainder of the year is encouraging, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "add".

"EMIS Web to GPs is on track, and we believe that there are strong opportunities for EMIS Web to play a significant broader role in joining up NHS systems and processes," Numis says in a note, also upping its earnings forecasts for EMIS by 5-6 percent.

