Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen shed over 8 percent, the biggest faller on France's benchmark CAC-40 index, as several brokers reduce price targets for the French car maker following Thursday's news it plans to cut 8,000 jobs and shut a plant in an attempt to stem mounting losses.

Barclays cuts its price target for PSA to 5.0 euros fom 8.5 euros, and says there is no quick fix in sight for the French firm.

"The bad news is the level of pain that Peugeot are currently suffering to get to this point," Barclays analysts say in a note, citing the 200 million euros of monthly operating cash burn disclosed by the company on Thursday.

Societe General reduces its target price for PSA to 8 euros from 10 euros.

