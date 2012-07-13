Shares in Italian luxury goods company Salvatore Ferragamo rise over 5 percent, their highest percentage rise since April, as investors reassess the stock's value following sharp falls.

"It's just a technical movement after two sessions of sharp declines. The investors seem to believe in the soundness of the business ... despite fears on the luxury sector launched this week from Burberry," says Vincenzo Longo, market analyst at IG Markets in Milan.

"Next resistance is placed around 16.30 euro while the support level is at 14.00 euro," he adds, referring to technical levels for Ferragamo stock.

Reuters messaging rm://philip.baillie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net