The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent firmer in midday trade, lagging much stronger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Mulberry gains 4.0 percent as Panmure Gordon reiterates its "buy" stance on the British luxury products group with a price target of 2,000 pence.

"We believe that concerns over current trading are unwarranted and it should be remembered that Mulberry is currently only a small global player, with the opportunity to become a large one. This would give it many years of strong top line growth and we believe that the shares are cheap, trading on just 2 times 2015 sales," Panmure says in a note.

Cyan Holdings drops 21 percent as the system and software design company raises 2.1 million pounds before expenses, by way of two share placings pitched at 0.35 pence a share each to be used for general working capital requirements and business development.

