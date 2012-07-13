Shares in Deutsche Telekom rise 4 percent as Credit Suisse upgrades its rating on the German telecoms firm to "neutral" from "underperform" and reiterates its "overweight" stance on the telecoms sector.

"(We) reiterate getting more positive on sector mobile trends which remain tough fundamentally, but with smaller downgrades to consensus EPS forecasts than in the last 6 months potentially allowing the sector to outperform the wider stockmarket," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The european telecoms sector is the standout performer, up 1.8 percent at 1154 GMT.

London-listed BT Group rises 3.5 percent as Credit suisse says it expects strong first-quarter results from the British firm and repeats its "outperform" rating and 250 pence target price.

"We remain ahead of consensus on 3-4 percent medium-term EBITDA forecasts -consensus flat EBITDA... Business spend is likely to be weak again, but expectations are lower now," the broker says.

