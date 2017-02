The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.4 percent , while the blue chips are up 1 percent and the midcaps gain 1.1 percent.

SThree climbs 1.4 percent ahead of first-half results from the recruiter on Monday, shrugging aside a target price cut from Credit Suisse to 260 pence from 275 pence.

Peer Robert Walters, however, slips 6.6 percent after the same bank reduced its target price, to 250 pence from 270 pence.

