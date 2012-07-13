The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) remains a buying opportunity despite scepticism about the demand fuelled by U.S. peer Marriott International's poorly received second-quarter results on Wednesday, Investec says in a strategy note.

IHG shares end down 0.2 percent in heavy volume of 132 percent of their 90-day daily average, against the FTSE 100's 50 percent, adding to a 3 percent fall on Thursday. The stock did pick up into the London close, mirroring similar moves in Marriott stock in New York.

Marriott reported higher quarterly profits but cut its fee revenue outlook citing weak overseas demand, fuelling concerns that other key players could face a similar issue.

"While the US is performing well, Africa, the Middle East and Asia are facing pockets of over-supply and soft demand," Investec's strategists note.

However, they view Marriott's performance as strong, and indicative of a continued recovery in hotels demand, and say it places the firm's current year forecasts for IHG under severe upside pressure.

Results by key competitors Wyndham, Starwood and Hyatt , which will be released within the next month, are expected to reflect similar themes and to support the firm's bullish view on IHG's U.S. trading, they add.

