Short interest in Nokia's shares has risen to an all-time high as speculative investors take bearish positions ahead of the Finnish manufacturer's second quarter results on Thursday.

The proportion of Nokia shares out on loan has risen to 13.2 percent in the last month, Markit data shows, as the stock hits 16-year lows.

"Short interest surged...as the company has seen its share of the smartphone market slashed and investors questioning how the company can respond to competition from dominant providers like Apple," Markit says in a note.

Nokia is expected to report a 32 percent fall in quarterly revenue and post a second consecutive net loss at an earnings per share level, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

