G4S shares fall to their lowest level since late December as a wave of brokers downgrade the stock in light of the security company's admission last week that it would be unable to completely fulfil its contract to supply guards for this month's Olympics event.

G4S shares are down 6.7 percent at 260 pence in early morning trade, making the stock the worst-performer on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index. Trading volumes in the stock are at nearly double their usual daily average.

Brokers Panmure Gordon and Numis both downgrade their rating on G4S to "hold" in light of the company's Olympics problems.

"While the likely outcome of the Olympic contract is no doubt disappointing, our biggest concern is the impact it could have on other outsourcing contracts with the UK Government, which is a sizeable (more than 20 percent) and growing part of its bid pipeline," Panmure says in a research note.

G4S shares have fallen around 10 percent since the revelation of its Olympics contract problems on July 12.

