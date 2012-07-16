Shares in SEB rise 6.6 percent after the Swedish and Baltic banking group shrugs off an economic slowdown, strongly increasing core income in the second quarter compared to the previous three month period while also keeping costs down.

The first of the major Nordic banks to report in the period, SEB beats forecasts across the board with an operating profit of 3.95 billion Swedish crowns ($562 million).

Cost control, lower loan losses and an increase in core income from lending activities are behind the better-than-expected result.

SEB has also boosted its buffers to 15.3 percent in core Tier 1 capital, up from 13.7 percent at the end of last year.

"Core capital of over 15 percent, that makes them clearly one of the best-capitalised banks in Europe and means that they already meet the strict Swedish benchmark to be introduced in 2015," says Nick Davey, an analyst at UBS.

"The development in Q2 has been very positive," Davey adds.

($1 = 7.0259 Swedish crowns)