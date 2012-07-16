The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, tracking similar moribund showings by the blue chips and the mid caps, fractionally lower and fractionally higher, respectively.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plunges almost 70 percent to a three-year low after the oil & gas explorer reports disappointing results from the latest well to be drilled in the Falkland Islands, with the Stebbing well having found evidence of gas but not in quantities that were likely to be commercial. [ID: nL6E8IG18D]

The disappointment hit other Falkland Island-focused explorers with Falkand Oil & Gas, dropping 13 percent, and Rockhopper Exploration down 9 percent.

Rockhopper, which last week signed a farm-out deal with Premier Oil for its Sea Lion oil field find in the region, is also impacted by a downgrade in rating by Credit Suisse to "neutral" from "outperform".

