Shares in Carrefour rise 1.6 percent to be among the top gainers on the FTSEurofirst 300, as Berenberg Bank double upgrades Europe's biggest retailer to "buy" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

Carrefour's shares bounced off 18-year lows last week after the group defied fears of another profit warning in its recent second-quarter update, despite trading remaining weak.

Carrefour trades on a current price-to-earnings of 10.7, compared with 11.7 times for the broader FTSEurofirst, and its shares have lagged the benchmark European index by around 21 percent in the year-to-date, Thomson Reuters data shows.

"While Carrefour continues to face significant strategic and competitive challenges, current 2012 and 2013 earnings expectations are realistic and the share is mispriced relative to its earnings capacity and growth prospects," Berenberg Bank says in a note.

Carrefour's earnings per share is expected to grow 22.9 percent in 2012 and 10.1 percent in 2013 according to Thomson Reuters' mean average of analyst estimates, and has a forward 12-month dividend yield of 4.2 percent.

