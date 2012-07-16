European earnings expectations look too high for a recession, and the economic downturn may well turn out to be steeper, given that forecasts have remained largely unchanged since the start of the year, says JP Morgan Asset Management.

"What worries us about Europe in particular is that, in contrast to the U.S., European earnings have actually already started to decline on a 12-month trailing reported basis," its strategists say in a weekly note.

"With the trend now having turned down, a negative growth outcome in 2012 for Europe seems likely. It is actually quite rare to see earnings fall on a trailing basis, and historical experience shows that in a real earnings recession, profits fall at least 30 percent peak to trough ... To expect European earnings to fall by only single digits in a European recession seems too optimistic to us."

The latest Reuters poll shows the euro zone economy contracting 0.4 percent this year - little changed from the 0.3 percent fall forecast in January.

"Economic data for the U.S. and Europe has been disappointing since around February/March, as is easily seen from the widely watched economic surprise indices," JP Morgan Asset Management notes.

"Why might forecasts be this stable in the face of big data disappointments that have clearly worried markets (and central banks!)? Our suspicion is that it may be to do with sell-side economists 'sticking to their stories' ... The question then is, how many more straws will it take to break the camel's back?"

