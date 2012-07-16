Shares in German solar company SolarWorld fall 7.2 percent after Commerzbank issues a note entitled "Run to the hills" in which it downgrades the company to "sell" from "hold".

"SolarWorld's balance sheet is in dire need of restructuring. We forecast EBIT to remain in negative territory given severe competition amidst a tight project financing environment and find it difficult to see how SolarWorld will be able to pay the interest on its huge debt pile," Commerzbank analysts say.

Shares in SolarWorld - which is to present second-quarter results on Aug. 13 - are down about two thirds since the beginning of the year.

