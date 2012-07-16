Nomura says Rio Tinto is its top pick among global diversified miners because of its high-quality growth prospects in iron ore, while First Quantum remains its top choice among global copper miners due to its potential to grow output more than three-fold by 2017.

"For the diversified miners, focus is likely to be on the execution of their respective organic growth projects ... For the copper miners, focus will likely remain on capex budgets and project timelines, particularly for First Quantum and Kazakhmys," Nomura says in a note.

With commodity prices unlikely to rally significantly and cost inflation still rampant, the miners could start to look to another round of cost efficiency and optimisation programmes, such as those initiated in late 2008 and early 2009, it says.

