Shares in Areva gain as much as 9 percent after the French nuclear reactor maker sells its stake in Canadian gold producer La Mancha Resources for a gain of C$315 million.

"The confirmation of the sale of La Mancha is good for the shares even if it had already been anticipated," CMC-CIC Securities analysts say.

Areva is the strongest performer on the broader French SBF120 index .

