The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent lower at midday, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 100 index, also down 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 250 index gains 0.4 percent.

SThree falls 1.4 percent as the staffing group posts a 16.9 percent drop in first-half pretax profit to 9.3 million pounds, down from 11.2 million pounds a year earlier, and below Panmure Gordon's forecast for a 10.2 million pounds outcome.

"With few surprises in the headline numbers, we maintain a Sell recommendation on the shares and think our forecast assumptions now look best case in the current environment," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

John Menzies gains 1.2 percent as the firm's aviation services arm restructures its UK cargo business, shutting operations at four airports to focus on London Heathrow, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "add".

"We continue to believe the growing Aviation business will dominate the earnings profile underpinning a change in perception of the group," Numis says in a note, also raising its target price for John Menzies to 732 pence from 720 pence.

