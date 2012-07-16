The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.04 percent, while the blue chips fall 0.1 percent, and the mid caps add 0.3 percent.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plunges 71 percent to a three-year low after the oil & gas explorer reports disappointing results from the latest well to be drilled in the Falkland Islands, with the Stebbing well having found evidence of gas but not in quantities that were likely to be commercial.

"This is a disappointing result for Borders and we expect the share price to be negatively impacted today. We have revised our numbers and are reducing our recommendation to Add from Buy. We are also reducing our target price from 113p to 60p. Future news flow will now focus on the Darwin discovery where the company is awaiting the lab analysis of the fluid samples collected during drilling," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

CareCapital Group sheds 3 percent as the healthcare group proposes the demerger of its healthcare property development activities, leaving it focused on Advanced Cancer Services, saying it believes the separation will lead to both operational efficiencies and enhanced shareholder value.

