Shares in UK Housebuilders have rebounded 10-12 percent in the last couple of months on the back of robust updates and Citigroup expects the sector will continue to do well as profits will keep moving higher.

"However, after the decent bounce in the short term we would look to time new purchases carefully," it says in a note.

Citi says Barratt and Persimmon have been the best performers year to date, while Berkeley and Bovis have lagged. "We retain our Buy recommendations on Persimmon, Berkeley Group, Bellway and Bovis at present."

It says that housing supply remains tight, which has seen rental yields edge ahead in the last couple of years. Mortgage conditions remain a little fragile, although the Government's NewBuy scheme will begin to be felt in the new housing market in the second half.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net