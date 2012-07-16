Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen fall as much as 6.3 percent after the French government toughens its stance on the car maker's plans to close a factory and cut 8,000 jobs.

French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday that Peugeot's restructuring plan was "unacceptable as it stands" and will have to be renegotiated.

"Hollande's message made it clear that Peugeot will have trouble carrying out even limited self-help," London-based Credit Suisse analyst David Arnold says.

Peugeot shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value in the past 12 months - the worst performers on the 14-member European autos and car parts index.

The cost of insuring Peugeot's debt against default jumps, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) widening by about 10 percent on the day to around 830 basis points.

"The Peugeot CDS level is 55 percent higher than the Renault one," a Paris-based trader says, referring to Peugeot's main French rival.

