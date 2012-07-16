Shares in Portugal Telecom fall almost 3 percent after an unconfirmed media report that its chief executive, Zeinal Bava, is considering taking a job at Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit, TIM Brasil.

"He has been a very good leader at Portugal Telecom and the possibility of his departure is pressuring the stock, as there are expectations of future results from things like Oi restructuring that will depend a lot on PT's leadership," says Emanuel Vieira, a trader at Golden Brokers.

Oi is Brazil's largest telecom company, in which PT is the largest shareholder with a 25 percent stake. TIM Brasil is the second-largest mobile phone operator in South America's top economy. Brazilian magazine Veja said earlier in its online edition Bava had had a job interview at the Italian company to head its Brazilian subsidiary.

A Portugal Telecom spokesman contacted by Reuters declined to comment.

The stock is down 2.8 percent to 3.58 euros, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, off 1 percent.

