Shares in Deutz, part-owned by automaker Volvo, fall 4 percent in early trade after the German maker of heavy engines warns it will miss its 2012 outlook, citing the European debt crisis and weakness in the Chinese market.

"That is a profit warning, that hurts," a local trader says.

Deutz, which is due to publish full first-half results and a new outlook on Aug. 9, says second quarter revenues reached about 340 million euros ($416 million), with operating profit improving slightly from the first quarter. It previously said it sees 2012 revenues and operating margin flat from 2011.

Volvo falls 0.5 percent against a rise of 0.6 percent in the STOXX European autos index

