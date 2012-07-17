Goldman Sachs expects European equities to play catch up with the United States over the next 12 months, sending the STOXX Europe 600 some 13 percent higher, but reckons the downside risks are too high to upgrade its stance from 'neutral'.

Its top-down view is that earnings in Europe will rebound by 12 percent next year after falling 1 percent this year, as the economic cycle improves. That should help the broad pan-European index rebound to 275 in six months' time and 290 a year from now, versus its current 257. But there are big risks.

"We have the least conviction in our forecasts for Europe, given the sovereign situation and therefore prefer a neutral weighting over both 3 and 12 months despite an attractive valuation," Goldman's strategists note.

Given the still troubled picture in the euro zone, their trade ideas include outperformance of companies that sell to emerging markets versus those with a domestic customer base, as well as a liking for exporters based in peripheral Europe, a trade which they reckon can be offset with a short bet on the French CAC 40 index.

Among the European sectors, they recommend energy and oil services "due to attractive valuations and our view that the sell-off in oil prices will prove to be short lived", basic resources on "anticipation of a pick-up in Chinese growth" and utilities as they "think that most of the changes to the tax environment have now been announced and that there is upside risks to power prices".

