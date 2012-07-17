Shares in Nokia fall over 4 percent as Jefferies downgrades its rating for the stock and network gear rival Alcatel-Lucent warns of weakness ahead, unnerving investors already wary about the Finnish company's quarterly results due on Thursday.

"We see little in the way of a turnaround strategy here and worry for the margin recovery in 2013 without a stronger product category," Jefferies says in a research note, downgrading the shares to "underperform" from "hold".

"With this in mind, the rationale for a Microsoft buyout of Nokia is absent beyond development needs," the broker adds, lowering its share price target for Nokia to 1.19 euros from 2.76 euros.

Alcatel-Lucent, which competes with Nokia Siemens Networks, said it will miss 2012 profit guidance after losing 40 million euros ($49 million) in the second quarter.

Nokia shares also fell heavily on Monday, with short interest in the stock reaching record highs, after Nokia slashed the price of its flagship Lumia smartphone in the United States.

Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies says Nokia's second-quarter numbers could still shock investors despite the company's warning of weaker-than-expected conditions.

"We know quite little about the Q2 results despite the profit warning," he says. "There could still be some surprise momentum."

Sarkamies also cited a profit warning late last week by Chinese telecoms gear maker ZTE Corp as well as the Lumia U.S. price cut as factors weighing on the stock.

