Cheuvreux expects the recent equity recovery to falter as earnings estimates are downgraded, but it argues downside should be limited as investors are already positioned defensively and cyclical and financial stocks appear to be bottoming out.

"Analysts will continue to cut their estimates through the weeks ahead. We assume that market recovery cannot be sustained through this time," Cheuvreux's strategists say in a note.

"Investors are defensively positioned, and content to remain so at the present time. Portfolio positioning is totally different from that which allowed last year's mini-crash."

Cheuvreux data shows European defensive stocks outside the euro zone have risen 24 percent this year and are up roughly 70 percent since before last summer's stock market correction, which was driven by concerns about rising borrowing costs for countries in the euro zone periphery.

The brokerage adds global financial stocks have stopped underperforming their defensive peers while the relative performance of cyclicals versus defensive is nearing a trough.

"We are waiting for the global cyclical/commodity sensitive category to bottom: the fund management industry is hiding in defensive assets until the movement is complete," Cheuvreux's strategists say.

"Most investors are content to do nothing at this time. However, at some point between the summer and the autumn the fund management industry will begin to realise that it is long on cash and under-exposed to risk assets."

