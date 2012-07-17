(Corrects typographical error in the headline)

Wolseley is the worst-performing stock on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index in heavy volume after the building materials company warns of tough trading conditions in Europe and says it could shut down its French unit.

Wolseley shares are down 3.5 percent at 2,247 pence in early morning trade, underperforming a 0.2 percent gain on the FTSE 100. The stock is at its lowest level since late June.

It is also the most traded stock, seeing volume 56 percent of its 90-day daily average after less than an hour, against 4.6 percent for the broader index.

Brokerage Davy says it is reviewing its forecasts on Wolseley in light of the company's trading update.

"That Wolseley is in the process of impairing the carrying value of some of its European assets highlights how challenging trading conditions are. We have become increasingly concerned about the outlook for the European business. Our sense is that current expectations of flat profitability in the forthcoming financial year are too optimistic," Davy writes in a research note.

Ahead of the news, Thomson Reuters StarMine data to the Monday close showed markets pricing in a bullish outlook for the firm, with the share price implying earnings per share would rise 5.9 percent a year for five years, on a compound basis, against a contraction of 5.7 percent for the FTSE 100.

