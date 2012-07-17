The FTSE Small Cap index added 0.3 percent in early deals, tracking similar gains by the FTSE 250 index, up 0.4 percent, while the FTSE 100 was flat.

Lamprell gains 8 percent on news the firm has been awarded a $120.9 million contract to build a fourth Seajacks self elevating jackup vessel for offshore oil & gas and wind turbine installation.

"This is unlikely to impact 2012 EPS but could increase 2013 EPS by up to 1.7 cents/per share," Oriel Securities says in a note reiterating its "hold" stance on Lamprell.

Montise added 7 percent after the mobile banking technology firm said it is on track for break-even EBITDA by the end of 2013, with full-year 2012 revenues expected to be approximately $53 million, up from $34 million last year, and gross margins for the year expected to be in the region of 66 percent.

"Management seems upbeat about the business, with demand for the Monitise software platform at an all time high," says Seymour Pierce in a note reiterating its "buy" rating and 600 pence price target on Monitise.

