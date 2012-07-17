Derivatives strategists at Barclays recommend buying puts on the European autos sector and selling puts on miners, a trade they reckon is backed up both by relative volatility dynamics and by fundamentals.

"While the auto sector has seen earnings upgrades and outperformed the mining sector over the recent past, fundamentals are about to deteriorate ... due to earnings risk, overcapacity in the EU market coupled with weak EU demand, as well as price competition in China," the strategists note.

"Mining, on the other hand, has already underperformed the auto sector by around 18 percent year-to-date, while many commodities trade close to the marginal cost of production and valuation multiples are expanding from a low base, which should be a positive" for the sector.

They add that the trade also looks attractive when comparing the ratio of one-month implied volatility versus the ratio of one-month realised volatility for the two sectors.

Implied volatility for both is fairly similar, at around 35-36 percent, but autos has higher realised volatility, at 31 percent against mining's 26 percent.

"Their relative spread between the SXAP versus the SXPP is in the 20th percentile, making SXAP appear good value, especially when considering the recent relative pick-up in realised volatility," Barclays notes.

It recommends trading the idea by buying September at-the-money puts on autos, financed by selling the same maturity puts for 0.4 percent premium at inception. Such a trade would profit if autos weaken from current levels, while miners stay the same or appreciate in value.

