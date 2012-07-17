HSBC expects European equities to deliver returns of 10-15 percent over the next 12 months, above their historical average of 7 percent during the past 20 years, since market expectations have already been lowered so much due to the tough economic environment.

"We expect equity returns to be above their historical average over the next year, not because we have a rosy view on the macro outlook but because expectations are so depressed," Peter Sullivan, head of European equity strategy at HSBC, writes in a research note.

"Our base case is for a 4.3 percent dividend yield, zero to 5 percent EPS (earnings per shares) growth and modest PE (price to earnings) expansion. This adds up to a return of 10 to 15 percent," he adds.

HSBC upgrades its stance on telecoms and utility stocks to "overweight", while keeping its "overweight" positions on banks, media, materials and retail stocks.

It cuts consumer durables, capital goods, semiconductors, tech hardware and diversified financials stocks to "underweight".

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net