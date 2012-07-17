Equity markets need a policy response to bounce higher from a "cool, disagreeable and ... static" summer, and action from the U.S. Federal Reserve looks far more likely in the near term than from Europe, reckons Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

"Investors are calling out for some policy 'shock' to break out from the current market doldrums, knowing from bitter experience that if policy response disappoints expectations, the force of gravity could take stock markets lower," Bill O'Neill, the firm's chief investment officer for EMEA, writes in a note.

"In Europe, it is difficult to see what the defining transforming step in policy might be ... The real worry for the market is that these steps may only be implemented after Spain has been obliged to apply for a full bailout programme similar to Greece, Portugal and Ireland. Consequently, markets remain in a rut, with eyes focused on the next FOMC..."

Ahead of the July 31-Aug. 1 Fed meeting, today's testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke "may offer some hints of what lies ahead", he adds.

For now, ML WM sticks to a neutral stance on European equities on the back of political tail risks, marginally preferring UK and taking an outright positive stance on the U.S. market thanks to its "defensive features ... and still attractive valuations".

