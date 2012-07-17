The FTSE Small Cap index is flat at midday, outperforming a turn lower by the blue chips and the mid caps, both down 0.4 percent.

Low & Bonar sheds 6.4 percent as the performance materials group says it expects macro conditions to remain challenging, especially in Europe, as it posts a 22 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit and says it is confident full-year results will be in-line with expectations, with the stock having had a good run ahead of the H1 results, gaining 17 percent in the past month.

"Lower raw material prices should benefit H2 but the weakening Euro is a major headwind," Peel hunt says in a note, reiterating its "hold" rating and 63 pence target price on Low & Bonar.

CareTech gains 4.9 percent as the specialist social care services provider says it has successfully completed the refinancing of its banking facilities well ahead of the existing facility expiry in April 2013, with the new facilities totaling 149.4 million pounds.

"In our view the length of the facility, the highly competitive rate and a good covenant headroom outcome are strong investment positives to emerge from the process. We firmly feel that investor focus will now shift to CareTech's growth prospects than B/S (balance sheet) concerns," said house broker N+1 Brewin reiterating a "Conviction Buy" rating on CareTech with a target price of 196 pence.

