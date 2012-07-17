The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.4 percent at the close, with the FTSE 100 index falling 0.6 percent, and the FTSE 250 index shedding 0.5 percent.

London Mining falls 6.5 percent after the Sierra Leone-based company says weak spot prices of iron ore and a commissioning delay in its transshipments platform has reduced its margins, although it says it expects margins to recover once it begins loading of larger ungeared vessels in the third quarter.

"The conservative guidance the management gave on operating costs and the delayed ramp-up of its transshipments vessel has impacted sentiment around the company as people are concerned that production line might be strong but margins might continue to disappoint," says Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld.

Titan Europe jumps 15 percent after the British wheels manufacturer confirms press speculation that it has received an approach from U.S. firm Titan International Inc, adding that there can be no certainty that a formal offer will be made for the company. Titan International tried to acquire Titan Europe in 2008 but a share-swap deal fell through.

