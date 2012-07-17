Shares in European banks offer a contrarian "buy" opportunity as they appear underowned in absolute terms, historically and relative to other sectors after being shunned for their exposure to the euro zone debt crisis, a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch survey shows.

Banks emerge as the most unloved sector in July at a net 45 percent "underweight", closely followed by utilities, another domestic play which has been avoided for its exposure to deteriorating economic conditions in Europe.

"Although there is little conviction on what sectors to own, there is strong conviction on what not to own and for the latter there is a strong bias towards domestic exposed European sectors," BofA-ML's strategists say in a note.

"The bottom seven sectors in the sector position chart can all be regarded as having higher exposure to domestic European economies."

They tip contrarian pair trades, with "long" positions on banks or utilities and "short" bets on the healthcare or oil & gas sector, which are the most popular this month with net "overweight" positions of around 20 percent.

