European shares extend gains after U.S. equities open higher on expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will provide some hints about further stimulus measures to support the economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares are up 0.3 percent at 1,046.37 points after falling to a low of 1,042.09 points earlier in the session. U.S. stocks are up 0.6-0.7 percent.

In Europe, automobile shares are the top gainers, with the sector index rising 1.1 percent.

