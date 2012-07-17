BNP Paribas strategists back rotating into cyclical stocks such as carmakers and commodity companies, away from defensive stocks such as food and consumer goods, partly on valuation grounds and following recent profit warnings from French food group Danone and U.S. company Procter & Gamble.

"At current valuations, the bar for further earnings surprises has been set quite high. In addition, the recent series of profit warnings by consumer staples (i.e. Procter & Gamble, Danone) have been symptoms of the ongoing de-leveraging by European governments and worsening trends in 'consumer balance sheet retrenchment'," BNP Paribas writes in a research note.

"This dynamic, coupled with lofty valuations, could increase the likelihood of weaker than expected earnings for domestically exposed defensives during Q2 earnings season," says the note, which adds that cyclical and financial stocks have the most 'upside financially'.

Among trading ideas suggested, BNP Paribas recommends buying September 2012 'call' options on German car companies Daimler and Volkswagen , and on mining companies Glencore and Xstrata.

It also backs taking out a September 'put' option on British telecoms Vodafone, saying Vodafone could be at risk of profit-taking should its earnings disappoint, while taking out a 'call' option on Dutch rival KPN since it expects KPN shares to modestly outperform over the next 12 months.

A 'call' option gives the holder to right to buy a security at a specified price for a certain, fixed period of time and is often used when investors expect the price of a security to rise. A 'put' option gives the holder the right to sell at a specified price and is used when investors expect the price of a security to fall.

