Credit Suisse stays 'overweight' global equities for the third-quarter as a number of factors, including signs macro momentum might be close to a trough, outweigh the risks posed by the European debt crisis and the U.S. fiscal cliff, its strategists write in a note.

Other factors to support its view include: the scale of excess liquidity in developed markets; the prospect of coordinated quantitative easing; attractive valuation versus bonds; the inflation outlook; corporate balance sheet strength; muted realised volatility; bearish market positioning versus market sentiment; and a reduced correlation between European bank and broader stock market gains.

Underpinning Credit Suisse's macro data call is its U.S. macro surprise indicator, which reached the levels at which it has typically troughed in the past at the end of June. In addition, many of its macro surprise indicators globally have already started to recover.

"The improvement in macro surprises matters, given that troughs in macro surprises tend to coincide with troughs in macro momentum. As a consequence, consensus estimates of growth typically start rising within three months of macro surprises troughing," its strategists note.

Meanwhile, they view inflation expectations, which have held up on the back of expectations for monetary easing, as a key driver of equity valuations, since historically they have had a better correlation with equity multiples than 10-year bond yields.

Risks to its call include a worse than expected slowdown in global growth, where it admits visibility is low, and the impact of a continued deterioration in earnings outlooks.

While the debt crisis in Europe continues to unsettle some, it sees the risk of a Euro-area break-up over the next 12 months at just 10 percent. It also sees a slowdown in China growth to 6.5 percent to 7 percent as "manageable", while the U.S. economy also appears to be on a better underlying footing.

