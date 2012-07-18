Cyclical sectors enjoy "reasonably robust" consensus revenue growth numbers for the second half but forecasts for a "much weaker" second-half economic growth in the euro area by Credit Suisse leaves sectors and stocks including airlines and Croda, among others, at risk of downgrades and derating.

Its economists recently cut their forecasts for 2012 euro area growth to minus 0.5 percent from minus 0.1 percent, while the second half is seen at minus 0.75 percent from minus 0.35 in the first half.

Consensus earnings per share growth in the region is 2.2 percent for 2012 and 11.8 percent for 2013, compared to the bank's top-down expectations of -1.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

"Consensus numbers for 2012 have come down to an extent, but clearly remain stubbornly high for 2013," its analysts write in a note.

Stress testing cyclical sectors by reassessing earnings in a world where second-half sales growth is half the bank's previous estimates, and where sales growth is flat into 2013, it compares the resultant price-earnings multiples with the 10-year average and previous trough multiples.

As a result, sectors most exposed to potential earnings downgrades and de-rating are airlines, chemicals and steel, while those most insulated are capital goods, oil services and media.

Among specific stocks most at risk from earnings downgrades and which show valuation vulnerability under the stress-test scenario are Peugeot, Croda and Clariant, while stocks including LVMH and Michelin , among others, look most insulated, it adds.

