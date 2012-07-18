Shares in Deceuninck rise to a 10-week high after the Belgian PVC window frame maker secures 140 million euros ($171 million) of financing for next five years from syndicate of banks.

The company's shares rise as much as 5.6 percent to 1.14 euros, its highest level since May 8, extending a rally in the wake of reporting increased second-quarter sales last week.

Broker Bank Degroof raises its rating on the stock to 'accumulate' from 'hold' while maintaining a price target of 1.30 euros, saying the refinancing illustrates the improvement of Deceuninck's financial health and gives it greater scope to determine capital spending and dividend policy.

KBC Securities, which already has an 'accumulate' rating and 1.30 euro price target, said the deal was likely to mean significantly lower interest payments.

