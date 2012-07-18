Shares in Hammerson are a top FTSE 100 casualty, down 1.0 percent, with the index up 0.4 percent, as Barclays downgrades its rating for the real estate investment trust to "equal-weight" from "overweight" in a review of the sector, citing strong outperformance by the stock in the year to date.

Barclays makes the same change to two of Hammerson's blue chip peers, Land Securities and British Land, which lose 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

The downgrade for Land Securites, which on Wednesday issued an upbeat first-quarter trading update, is based on share price outperformance and Barclays expectation of muted near-term valuation growth.

For British Land, the bank says the change reflects limited growth in the firm's underlying portfolio in the short term.

Barclays recommends four thematic investment ideas to see investors in the European Real Estate sector through macro uncertainty - management driven value; positive real-estate fundamentals; restructuring to narrow the discount; and high dividend yield supporting total returns.

Utilising those themes, the bank upgrades Capital Shopping Centres and mid cap Shaftesbury both to "overweight".

"We estimate West End markets will be the strongest performers. We upgrade Shaftesbury as demand for West End retail property is pushing yields to new lows which may read across to Shaftesbury's valuation while occupier demand is also driving positive rental growth," Barclays says in its note.

Shaftesbury gains 1.7 percent and Capital Shopping Centres adds 2.1 percent.

In Europe, Barclays upgrades Icade to "overweight", while downgrading Klepierre, Gecina, and Fonciere des Regions all to "equal-weight". Silic is downgraded to "underweight".

Icade shares in Paris gain 1.0 percent, with the other four French companies down 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

