Shares in RSA Insurance Group shed 0.7 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as Britain's biggest commercial insurer says it expects to take a hit of at least 50 million pounds from the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in the UK.

RSA also says it expected losses related to two earthquakes in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy in May to come in at around 35 million pounds.

"We highlighted last month that UK flood losses have historically hit UK combined ratios by as much as 3-6 points. In this context the losses are relatively benign but unhelpful," Oriel Securities says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on RSA.

"Whilst we see the attraction of an 8.6 percent prospective (2012E) yield, the shares look relatively up with events," Oriel adds.

