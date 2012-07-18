Shares in Italy's largest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, rise more than 4 percent to a six-day high, underpinned by media reports of a 60 percent boost to the company's cost-cutting programme.

Mediaset has raised its three-year cost-cutting plan by an extra 150 million euros to 400 million euros, two unions officials told Reuters on Tuesday. The news is widely reported by Italian press on Wednesday.

"If confirmed, this could represent good news," Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan says. He says Mediaset has room for extra cost cuts of up to 250 million euros from measures that include more operating efficiencies and a reorganisation of the advertising sales force.

Mediaset was not immediately reachable for comment.

