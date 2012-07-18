Shares in Ashmore rise 2.5 percent as Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation on the emerging markets-focused fund manager to "buy" from "neutral" saying the firm should benefit from an increase in allocations to emerging market debt as an asset class over the next few years.

Ashmore's shares recently fell sharply in reaction to a downbeat trading update.

Goldman Sachs says in a note on financials: "The negative reaction to the group's recent trading statement is an opportunity to gain exposure to the stock at an attractive price."

It says Ashmore, Schroders, Azimut and Aberdeen Asset Management all rank in the top quartile for the sector, according to its industry positioning framework.

The bank adds Schroders - up 0.8 percent - to its "conviction buy" list citing valuation grounds. "We find it hard to reconcile Schroders' broad-based and comparatively stable business mix, with a valuation that puts the group's voting shares on only 8.1 times our 2013 earnings per share forecasts," it says.

